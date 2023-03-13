Howard University Gets Their Own Air Jordan 1 Low PE

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While sneakerheads bicker, battle and bot highly-anticipated general releases like this past weekend’s “Reimagined” Air Jordan 3’s, colleges like Howard University are out here getting the kind of grails we can only dream of getting our hands on.

Sneakernews is reporting that the historic Black college have been blessed by Jordan Brand with their own PE Air Jordan 1 Lows that boast the University’s colors on the silhouette and man are these a beauty. Baring a striking resemblance to the OG “Chicago” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High’s, the Howard University PE’s feature a textured fabric in a mostly red and white color block with the Nike swoosh in Bison blue. But what really makes these joints pop are the details that come with it.

Swooshes on the sides and lateral forefoot introduce the Bison’s signature navy tone, while labels on the tongue follow suit. The inner-lining on the low-top Air Jordan 1 enjoy a quilted satin material, making the sneakers that much more special. Traditional “NIKE AIR” logos are replaced with “HOWARD BISON” graphics on the sockliner. Lastly, an off white and brown combination rounds out the sole unit.

Makes you want to enroll in Howard University just to see if you can somehow get a pair. You won’t but still.

Naturally these more than likely won’t ever see a general release but don’t be surprised if you see a few pairs pop up on the secondary market for a few grand.

Would you drop a King Kong grip on these joints if you had the chance? Let us know in the comments section below.