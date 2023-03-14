Diddy Joins List Of Those Aiming To Purchase Majority BET Stake

Diddy is no stranger to involving himself in high-powered business moves as it relates to his sprawling entertainment empire. The mogul is reportedly setting his sights on purchasing a majority stake in BET, joining two other power players at the table.
Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, was the subject of an exclusive report from Variety in which the outlet obtained news from a close source to Diddy that his eyes were set on BET.
The source tells Variety that Combs is “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse.”
However, another source shared that Combs has an interest in the purchase of the longtime media network bug that he has yet to enter talks with Paramount nor has Paramount made any announcements that the BET sake would be up for sale.
As most might know, Diddy is the founder of REVOLT, a media company founded in 2013.
Joining Combs in the potential stake race are Tyler Perry and Bryon Allen, both owners of successful media operations themselves.
—
Photo: Prince Williams / Getty
-
Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami's Acting & Lil Meech Earning His Big Nickname In Latest 'BMF' Episode
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
Joe Budden Comes For Michael B. Jordan In Defense Of Black Women, Twitter's Memory Is Long
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network's Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
Ja Morant Appears To Flash Gun On Instagram Live, Twitter Dunks On The All-Star