Diddy Joins List Of Those Aiming To Purchase Majority BET Stake

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy is no stranger to involving himself in high-powered business moves as it relates to his sprawling entertainment empire. The mogul is reportedly setting his sights on purchasing a majority stake in BET, joining two other power players at the table.

Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, was the subject of an exclusive report from Variety in which the outlet obtained news from a close source to Diddy that his eyes were set on BET.

The source tells Variety that Combs is “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse.”

However, another source shared that Combs has an interest in the purchase of the longtime media network bug that he has yet to enter talks with Paramount nor has Paramount made any announcements that the BET sake would be up for sale.

As most might know, Diddy is the founder of REVOLT, a media company founded in 2013.

Joining Combs in the potential stake race are Tyler Perry and Bryon Allen, both owners of successful media operations themselves.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty