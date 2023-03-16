Young M.A Reveals She Was Dealing With Numerous Medical Scares, Says “She Is Good”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Young M.A were showing concern after a video featuring the rapper went viral, and she did not look to be in good health. Speaking exclusively with TMZ Hip Hop, she confirmed she was dealing with health issues.

The “OOOUUU” rapper told the celebrity gossip site without getting into specifics that she was dealing with some health scares, but she is bouncing back and will fill us in with her new music.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

She continues, “Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC … plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good!” The rapper became a trending topic on Twitter when a video shared by her barber apparently showing the Hip-Hop star slurring her words and yellow eyes.

Young M.A’s & Her Barber Shut Down Earlier Criticism