Diddy & Family Set To Star In Reality Show On Hulu

Sean “Diddy” Combs is returning to reality television, this time with all of his children in a new show for Hulu.

According to reports, the entertainment mogul is in the midst of filming a new reality show for the streaming platform that will focus on him and his children. The show’s tentative title is Diddy + 7, which lines up with a trademark filed by his legal team earlier this year on his behalf. Representatives for Diddy and Hulu offered no comment when contacted.

“It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” a source close to the show’s creation expressed to reporters. “[The show] is all about the dynamic of the family and how Diddy does it all with all the kids. They’re a real family, even all the baby mamas.”

These sources also report that the family’s individual accounts on Instagram are providing some previews of what potential viewers can expect. The REVOLT TV founder’s son Christian is currently promoting his latest single “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.” He and twins D’Lila and Jessie are the children of the late model Kim Porter. His eldest son Justin shared a photo of him with his youngest sister Love Sean Combs with the caption, “My twin”. Love was born on October 28th to her mom, cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran. Sources have also reported spotting Diddy and his family shooting scenes in Los Angeles and Miami among other locations around the country.

The 53-year-old’s return to the reality show world will certainly remind many viewers of the Making The Band 2 reality series from 2002 which aired on MTV. The show would last three seasons and contained a few pop culture moments that are still talked about to this day in addition to being responsible for the careers of groups Da Band, Danity Kane, and Day 26. Diddy was recently a judge on The Four: Battle for Stardom which aired on Fox.