Flo Rida’s Son In ICU After Fall From Apartment Building

The young son of Flo Rida is in an intensive care unit in serious condition after suffering a fall from an apartment building in New Jersey.

According to reports, 6-year-old Zohar Dillard is in intensive care after falling five stories from his family’s apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey. The incident occurred three weeks ago, leaving the boy with multiple pelvis fractures, fractures in his left foot, a grade three liver laceration, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs. This was disclosed in a civil lawsuit filed by his mother, Alexis Adams on Monday (March 27th).

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” Adams said in a statement according to local news reports. “My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.I am devastated, angry, and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.” Zohar suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition caused by an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s ventricles.

Adams is suing the owners of the apartment complex as well as its managers, a window installer, and others claiming that the building had “incorrect-sized guards,” creating a “hazardous condition.” She is seeking payment for Zohar’s medical bills, damages, and attorney’s fees.

The “Right Round” rapper has not offered any public comment to the press. Adams has gone on record of stating that the Grammy Award-nominated artist has not been heavily involved in his child’s life. “Flo Rida has only seen his son once during the paternity test [in December 2016] but kept his shades on and his back turned,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2018.