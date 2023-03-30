Troy Ave “A True Story,” Onyx “The Boom Boom Bap” & More | Daily Visuals 3.30.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s now been a few weeks since Troy Ave took the stand against Taxstone over the murder of his friend at Irving Plaza back in 2016. Now the Brooklyn rapper is looking to put the incident in the rearview mirror and move forward with his life and career.

Dropping off some new visuals for “A True Story,” Troy Ave gets back on his grind by heading to the studio to lay down his verse where he’s joined by his people and a thick young woman who has no problem getting freaky with him in a room down the hall. We’re not sure if that’s his girl or a groupie, but if it’s the latter and she’s open over an artist who infamously moved 30 whole albums (yes, three times 10), we about to start making music around here too, b.

From Brooklyn to Queens, we find some Hip-Hop OG’s who know a thing or two about throwing gunz in the air themselves. Onyx drops a new clip, “The Boom Boom Bap,” which finds Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz smoking some bud on the block before being joined by a white cop who partakes in the sticky icky himself. If only all police were this cool.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Zaytoven featuring Young Dro, TaTa featuring Touchamill and more.

TROY AVE – “A TRUE STORY”

ONYNX – “THE BOOM BOOM BAP”

ZAYTOVEN FT. YOUNG DRO – “MONYUNS”

TATA FT. TOUCHAMILL – “TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN”

POISON IVI – “OUT MY DOME”

KASH DOLL, DJ DRAMA & PEEZY – “HEAVY”

RIMON FT. RINI – “I CHOOSE U”

STUNNA GIRL – “LIKE DAT”