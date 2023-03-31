Steph Curry Signs Possible Lifelong Extension With Under Armour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Feels like it was just yesterday when the internet was slandering Under Armour’s Steph Curry 2 struggle sneakers, but all these years later Steph is seemingly happy to be part of the UA family and has decided to re-up with the sports brand for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN the Babyfaced Assassin recently signed a long-term extension with Under Armour that’ll basically bond them for life as it won’t only cover the remainder of his career in the NBA, but will also follow him well into his retirement days. While this is a perfect example of what loyalty looks like, sneakerheads hoping for an Nike Curry silhouette that they could throw their support behind are definitely heartbroken to learn of the news as they’d rather wear some Crocs out in the wild than Under Armour sneakers (no shots).

Though details of the new deal weren’t made available, y’all know the numbers must’ve been ridiculous if the future NBA Hall of Famer wouldn’t even humor the idea of becoming a free agent in the sneaker game.

“We started with the signature business, and with the opportunity to deepen the partnership, with an expectation of it going past my playing days and the added investment in the great things that we both bring to the table, it’s an exciting time to strengthen that partnership,” said Curry, who is on his 10th signature sneaker with Under Armour. “We understand that it’s a mutually beneficial venture to do some great things, build a great roster, build more scale to the business and create great storytelling.”

Y’all know Nike execs are kicking themselves right now for not remembering Steph Curry’s name during their meeting years back. They really dropped the ball on this one.

According to Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, the deal contains “specified performance-based revenue targets” that could in turn trigger clauses in the agreement that would extend Curry’s contract and possibly turn it into a lifetime deal.

Phil de Picciotto, the Octagon agency president and founder who negotiated on behalf of Curry, framed the structure as a “really comprehensive deal” that is “meant to stand the ages.”

“Belief is a big part of who I am on and off the court,” Curry said. “I believe in Under Armour and Curry Brand, the team now in place, and what we’re doing together. We share a vision for a big future ahead.”

Steph Curry getting that lifetime bag, b. We can’t be mad at that at all.

While we’re sure other sports brands were hoping to maybe one day court the legendary three-point shooter, Steph Curry seems happy to remain with Under Armour and looks forward to the possible lifelong marriage that awaits them.

“I took a chance on trying to partner with them,” Curry said. “It sounds crazy, but in 2013 they were still an up-and-coming threat to the sportswear industry and building the basketball category. We’ve been attached at the hip ever since. The good, the bad and the learning lessons of all of it are part of trying to do great things in business.”

