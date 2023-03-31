Shooting At Restaurant Owned By Yo Gotti Leaves 2 Dead, Others Injured

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yo Gotti finds his name back in the headlines once more after a fight and shooting incident at his Memphis restaurant left two dead and five others injured. Details are still developing but initial reports say an altercation between two groups of men dining at a Memphis restaurant connected to Yo Gotti erupted into gunfire.

As seen on local news station WREG, Prive, which Yo Gotti purchased over a decade ago in honor of his mother, was the site of the fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday (March 29). Police reports indicate that one man was found dead on the scene and another was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. The other shooting victims included four men and one woman, who all traveled to local hospitals on their own to treat their injuries.

Representing the owners of Prive, attorney Arthur Horne offered a statement to WREG saying, “On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for ten years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment.”

Horne added, “It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout. Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”

The owners of the establishment offered condolences to the fallen victims of the shooting.

Yo Gotti has not made an official public statement as of yet.

—

Photo: Getty