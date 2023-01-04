Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship With Yo Gotti, She’s “Happier Than I Ever Been”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In the ultimate lesson in the power of manifestation, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are officially a couple.

After declaring their new relationship with a black-tie photoshoot, Angela Simmons recently wrote in an Instagram Story that she is “Happier than I ever been,” adding a flurrying heart emoji, per Complex.

Both Simmons and Gotti shared the romantic images on New Year’s Eve igniting social media who recounted the couple’s origins with Gotti’s hit single, “Down in the DM,” where he declared his affection for the fashionista.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” he rapped.

The CMG label boss also sent Simmons a shout-out in 2017, “Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n***a cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster,” he rapped on “Save It For Me.”

The song was released not long after Simmons got engaged to Sutton Tennyson with whom she shares a son. Tennyson was tragically murdered in 2018.

Since, Simmons has gone on to star in the hit VH1 series Growing Up Hip Hop where she talks about her life as one of the five children of Run-DMC co-founder, Run Simmons. While Gotti has been running his successful CMG imprint which is home to Blac Youngsta, BlocBoy JB, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Big Boogie, Lil Poppa, Lehla Samia and GloRilla.

According to social media posts, the romance hasn’t ended with cute photos. The couple has shared videos of them in Paris and Dubai over the past few days.