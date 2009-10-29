Birdman and Rick Ross Album Completed

The rumor mill has been abuzz with talks of Birdman and Rick Ross collaborating on a joint album. Now the smoke is clearing and the project is coming to fruition. While Birdman continues on his ongoing promo tour, the Bawse is continuing to have his temper tested.

As previously reported, 50 Cent took shots at the Boss Hog and proverbially dissed his Carol City rap crew, Triple C’s. Shaking off the beef and getting back to the money, Baby and Ricky have confirmed that a joint collaboration between them is complete.

In an interview with Rap-Up, the patriarch of the Williams name told the magazine that the album titled The H was indeed a done deal.

“Ross and I finished the album already. It’s called The H. We’ll probably put it out in the summer.”

While he didn’t divulge details on the production, he did give props to his new album mate.

“I respect Ross. He gets money and his music is hot.”

In the meantime Baby’s latest project, Pricele$$, hits stores November 23.

Is anyone excited to hear this Birdman/ Ricky Ross album?

No? Didn’t think so…