Young Thug RICO Case Juror Nearly Jailed 3 Days For Filming Court Happenings

A juror in the Young Thug RICO case was detained and initially sentenced to three days in jail for illegally filming portions of the proceedings. The unnamed juror apologized for taping and then deleting the smartphone footage, stating that it was her first time serving jury duty and wasn’t aware of the rules.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that the woman, known as Juror 1004, was led away in handcuffs on Monday (April 3) after the judge in the case said the woman ignored court instructions that forbid the personal recording of the proceedings that he handed down in March.

According to the outlet, the 21-year-old woman was thought to have livestreamed the court happenings on March 17 but she expressed that she simply recorded the happenings and then deleted it after a fellow juror gave her a warning that it wasn’t allowed.

‘It wasn’t livestreamed at all,” the potential juror said. “I did take a video and then the young lady next to me said I couldn’t do that.”

Chief Judge Ural Glanville verbally reprimanded the juror and explained how her actions could have jeopardized the matter. Considering that the Young Thug matter is such a high-profile case, jury selection has been a delicate process. The judge said that he will be speaking to the court clerk to assign the woman to another case.

Photo: Getty