Cardi B, Headlining Summer Jam 2023 Lineup When It Returns To NYC This Summer

Hot 97’s Summer Jam is coming back to NYC!

Monday, April 3, Hot 97 announced the lineup for Summer Jam 2023, and the ladies will be running the show. Unlike previous iterations of the concert, this one is coming back to NYC and will take place in the UBS Arena in Queens, ditching its longtime home MetLife Stadium.

So that means you don’t have to worry about the threat of a torrential downpour ruining your Summer Jam experience.

As for the lineup, the ladies of Hip-Hop take centerstage with Cardi B, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Lola Brooke, and Coi Leray performing. French Montana, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Tjay are rounding things out. Cardi B will be this year’s headliner. The folks at Hot 97 wanted to make sure New York City was well represented on the Summer Jam stage this time.

The Lox will also be a part of the show celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. So expect some surprises throughout the concert.

“The show is all about bringing hip-hop’s biggest stars to the stage, and we are honored to have New York’s own Cardi B as our headliner this year,” said VP of Artist and Label Relations, TT Torez. “I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.”

The Festival is back, well, sort of. It will return as an afternoon preshow hosted by French Montana and feature performances from NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVert, and TQ.

Tickets go on sale on April 8 at 10 am ET online. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning April 4 at 10:00 am ET through April 6 at 10:00 pm.

