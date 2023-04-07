Jay-Z Is The Only Rapper On The ‘Forbes’ 2023 World’s Billionaires List

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The culture just got more evidence that Jay-Z is breathing rare air. He is the only rapper slotted into Forbes’ 2023 World’s Billionaires list.

As spotted on HipHop-N-More the Brooklyn, New York native continues to put up numbers that his peers dream of. This week, the American business magazine released their annual collection of entrepreneurs who have entered the three comma club. In total, the staff estimates that there are only 2,640 billionaires throughout the world. The “Holy Grail” MC was slotted at 1,217 with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion dollars which is about $1.4 billion dollars up from last year. The publication affirms that much of Hov’s wealth is attributed to his success in the wine and spirits industry, namely Armand de Brignac. Back in 2021, luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton purchased a 50% stake in the champagne brand with hopes of extending its global reach.

Speaking of LVMH, owner Bernard Arnault is ranked at number one with an estimated earnings of $211 billion. Other titans of industry round the top 10 list including Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates. From a popular culture lens, we also get some usual suspects holding a spot for themselves including Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. Kanye West did not rank in 2023 due to losing several lucrative partnerships because of his behavior last year. The World’s Billionaires is an annual ranking by documented net worth of the wealthiest billionaires in the world, compiled and published in March annually. The list was first published in March 1987

Photo: Wally Skalij / Getty