Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Wants The Smoke With The Evil Empire In Disney+’s ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer

Rejoice Star Wars fans for another spinoff series is upon us and this time it features a fan favorite character that’s been a hit with their fanbase for the past 15 years.

After making her live-action debut on The Mandalorian back in 2020, Ahsoka Tano is finally getting her own series on Disney+ and earlier today we received our first trailer starring the lightsaber wielding Jedi rebel. Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character, the trailer to the upcoming series features all the futuristic action we’ve come to love from the Star Wars universe while introducing a few new, yet familiar faces such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead who’ll be taking on the role of beloved Star Wars character, Hera Syndulla.

According to Variety, Dawson has a special affinity for her Ahsoka Tano character and couldn’t be more honored to be portraying her to a fanbase that adores and respects everything that the female Jedi stands for.

“Embodying a character, literally, physically, every single day, has brought on a whole other level of experience to working on a project, and bringing a character to life,” Dawson said. “It’s changing me.”

She continued: “So often, I take pieces from a character, and then I inject so much of myself in to things of my own experience and what I have to draw from. But this is absolutely going in the other direction and she is so influencing me. It’s just been so powerful to be on that journey, to be taken along with it; it’s not something I could have hoped for, or dreamed of, so it’s really out of this world.”

Check out the trailer to Ahsoka below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it debuts on Disney+ this coming August in the comments section.