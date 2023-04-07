Black Girls Code Founder Kimberly Bryant, & More Honored in HelloBeautiful x Madame Noire’s “Women To Know: Tech Titans” Special Issue

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The tech space is still a white-dominated male industry, but these Black women are navigating it and are forging a path for those after them. Our sister sites, HelloBeautiful and Madame Noire are highlighting eight melanin queens in a special digital cover issue, “Women To Know: Tech Titans.”

The Tech Titans special cover “celebrates Black women in tech making a difference in their communities and across industries,” the landing page for the cover story begins.

It also accurately points out that “Black women are found at the cornerstone of innovation in countless industries” while making sure these trailblazers who are overlooked too often get their flowers.

So who are these Tech Titans?

Kimberly Bryant – Founder and CEO Ascend Ventures and Black Innovation Lab/ Founder of Black Girls CODE

I wanted to try to test those waters and create a way for other women like me to also have an opportunity to participate as well. My soft place to land is always centered on my role as a mother to my daughter.

Carrie Bernans – Actress, Stuntwoman, Filmmaker, Venture Capitalist

I had a teenage mom. I moved around a lot when I was younger and my mom did everything she could to make ends meet, but things were never easy. So, to be where I am now is an accomplishment in itself. Investing in the tech space was something very important to me in an industry mostly dominated by white men.

Mattie R – Lead Technical Talent Acquisition Partner

The personal challenges that I’ve experienced as a black woman in the technology spaces, it starts at the gate. Do your market research, you see what competitors are paying, and you negotiate your compensation.

Bozoma Saint John – Hall of Fame inducted Marketing Executive, author, entrepreneur

The air gets very thin at the top. So, the advice I give is to find your circle. Rely on them. Tell them the truth. And in that way, you’ll have a corner that you can go to and feel good in.

Rachel Spivey – Director, Stay and Thrive Team at Google

That is what makes me proud every day to wake up, to go to work, knowing that I’m serving my purpose and helping so many other people through their careers. As someone who started at Google and didn’t see many people who look like them at the company at that time, you can do it. You can push through. I have an amazing group of friends and colleagues that I’ve cultivated over the years who I can go to, to cry, laugh, vent, be frustrated, strategize, and I’m really grateful for them.

Kelsey Davis – Founder/CEO of CLLCTVE

We know that opportunity isn’t everywhere, even though talent is. I truly do believe that Black founders, Black people can probably solve 99% of the world’s problems because of the level of connectivity that we have to them.

Michelle James – Director of Culture & Community Marketing, Instagram and Facebook at Meta

I’m confident. I’m secure. I’m intelligent. I know what I’m talking about. I’m contributing to the environment. I’ve reinvented myself several times in my career. I can kind of take all of the things that I’ve done in culture across these various industries and really make a big impact.

Angel Rich – Founder/CEO of CreditRich

Anyone who has a dime in their pocket should also have the financial literacy to go along with it. I think someone looking to get into the tech space, should have the audacity to dream ridiculously.

Salute to these queens, for more head here.

Photo: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful