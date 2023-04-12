HHW Gaming: Nintendo Live Event Coming To Seattle, Washington In September

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Despite E3 2023 being a dub, Nintendo is giving gamers something to look forward to this year.

The Japanese video game company announced on Tuesday, April 11, that Nintendo Live is coming to Seattle, Washington. Nintendo won’t be far from home because its US headquarters is in Redmond, Washington.

Like the Live event that went down in Japan, when it finally arrives stateside, the event won’t be any different. Attendees can look forward to seeing gameplay from Nintendo games, game tournaments, live stage performances, Nintendo-themed activities, and more.

No word on when exactly when the event will happen in September.

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters, and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience,” Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said in a statement. “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends, and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”

The news of Nintendo Live coming to the United States comes on the heels of E3 2023 officially being put on ice. Nintendo will join the likes of Microsoft and Ubisoft, who said nah to E3 in favor of their in-person events.

PlayStation has yet to announce it will be going the same route, but it won’t come as a surprise if that does happen.

Nintendo is looking to have another big year with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom just weeks away, and who knows, maybe a new Switch console.

Photo: Nintendo / Nintendo Live