Rick Ross Buys Meek Mill’s Atlanta Mansion For $4M Cash

It seems any issues that Meek Mill and Rick Ross had are now in the past. Rozay has reportedly purchased Meek’s home for $4 million dollars in cash.

As spotted on Complex, the MMG talent once again proves that he is bossed up. This week WSBTV reported that Meek had been trying to offload the Buckhead property for some time. After almost two years the Philadelphia MC took matters into his own hands and posted visuals on his social media channels promoting that the home was on the market. “Come grab this Jawn … it’s some top secret shit in there too!” he wrote on Twitter.

It seems his approach was just what the doctor ordered as his realtor Alisha Gillooly confirmed that the eight-bedroom nine-bathroom property was purchased by $4.2 million dollars in cash by Rick Ross. The house reportedly includes a private pool, movie theater, tennis court, jacuzzi, playground and double garage. In an ironic twist of events Meek shared on Instagram Story that he didn’t even know that Rick Ross purchased the house until media outlets picked up the story. “Sold Rozay the big fish estates … I ain’t even know he bought this lol”.

It is not clear if Rick Ross will keep this location or use it as an investment property.

Photo: Courtesy of Jetdoc