21 Year-Old Texas Airman Jack Teixeira Arrested For Leaking Confidential Pentagon Documents On Discord

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A member of the National Guard is in BIG TROUBLE with the US government for trying to look cool to members of his private Discord channel.

NBC News first reported law enforcement officials linked 21-year-old Texas Airman Jack Teixeira to a trove of confidential documents leaked on Discord, a voice, video, and text chat app popular among gamers and Twitch streamers.

Texiera was arrested at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for his stupid actions, on Thursday, April 13. He appeared in federal court on Friday and was charged with unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents and materials.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty.

“Today, the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The Pentagon was aware of the sensitive information on Discord, Twitter, Telegram, and 4chan last week. Most of the leaks pertain to the Russian-Ukraine war and information about the United States spying on Russia and its allies.

What Allegedly Was In The Documents

Some experts believe these leaks could strain the US’ relationships with its allies. One of the documents reportedly revealed that Serbia supplied Ukraine with much-needed lethal aid in its fight against its invader, Russia.

Some of the documents even had alterations. In one example, a document found on a Telegram channel falsely claimed that Ukraine had lost more soldiers in the war than Russia than what is being documented.

Further investigations determined that the documents were posted earlier than previously believed, and third parties shared them to other channels. According to an investigation conducted by Bellingcat, the documents might have been published as far back as January.

He Did It For Clout

Per the Washington Post, Teixeira was known as OG in the private Discord server hilariously called “Thug Shaker Central.” In the group, Teixeira and the other members would discuss video games and their love for guns and share racist memes.

Teixeira reportedly typed up the documents first, but when he noticed members didn’t care, he began sharing actual photos of the confidential docs. According to the New York Times, the FBI connected Teixeira to the leak because of the interior decorations, countertops, and flooring on display in the photos.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Jack Teixiera Is A Victim

Far-Right Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene did not waste time putting on her treasonous cape for the young traitor. She defended him because he was “white, male, Christian, and antiwar,” claiming that makes him an “enemy to the Biden regime.”

Tucker Carlson also got in on defending the treasonous behavior during a segment of his god-awful Fox News show.

Let this be a lesson to you all, don’t use your Discord channel to peddle confidential government information. It won’t work out for you in the end.

—

Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS / Getty