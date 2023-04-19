Damar Hamlin Vows A Return To The NFL Field

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Damar Hamlin gave the NFL world and observers alike a scare after suffering from cardiac during a game earlier this year which caused him to collapse. After the Buffalo Bills cleared the player for a return to the team, Hamlin says he’s ready to take his talents back to the field this year.

Damar Hamlin, 25, spoke at a news conference on Tuesday (April 18) at the Bills facility and shared with a throng of reporters that after getting clearance from the team, he’s ready to take to the field as soon as possible.

From NFL.com:

On the day the Bills announced the safety was cleared for football activity, Hamlin declared his return.

“I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL,” he told reporters Tuesday.

The 25-year-old said he understands it’s a process to return from the cardiac arrest he suffered during a game on Jan. 2, which put him in critical condition for multiple days, but noted that doctors believe returning to football will be positive for his mental health.

“I’ve been beating statistics my whole life, so I like my chances here,” he said of returning to play football.

Hamlin went on to explain that the condition he suffered from, commotio cordis, occurred when he was struck in the chest by an opposing player at a most unfortunate interval. Through his foundation, Hamlin wants to raise awareness of commotio cordis and aid in protecting young athletes going forward.

“Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports. So that’s something that I personally will be taking a step in to make a change,” Hamlin added.

Salute to Damar Hamlin.

—

Photo: Getty