Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized A Week After Medical Emergency

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital a week after suffering a medical emergency as he was filming a new movie but is reportedly improving daily.

The Academy Award-winning actor and musician is still under medical care in an undisclosed hospital in Georgia a week after suffering what has been described as a “medical complication” first by his daughter, Corinne Foxx. While representatives for the Ray actor didn’t respond to press inquiries, one unnamed source close to the entertainer and his family gave an update. “He is healing,” they said. “He feels the love from everyone.”

Foxx was in Atlanta filming a new movie, Back In Action, for Netflix. He was on set the day before and was photographed. Reports state that the next day, the crew was informed that he would initially be two hours late due to illness. A call came in shortly after that Foxx wouldn’t be in at all, which led to filming being suspended for the day.

Corinne Foxx related the news to the public later that day through her Instagram account without going into detail, restricting comments on the post. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “ The news of the 55-year-old’s health scare prompted many other celebrities and the public to send their well-wishes and prayers.

Filming is still underway on Back In Action. Foxx’s co-star, Cameron Diaz, was captured on camera shooting a scene with a stand-in on Tuesday (April 18th). The movie marks the first role in a decade for the actress, who was previously retired. Diaz and Foxx have memorably worked together in the past in the 1999 film Any Given Sunday and more recently in the 2014 adaptation of Annie.

According to reports, principal filming was slated to conclude this week and sources claim that it is still on schedule to do so, involving a stunt double for Foxx as well. The film also stars veteran actors Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler.

—

Photo: Getty