‘We Need To Talk About Kanye’ Doc To Explore Ye’s Career, Presidential Run & More

For folks who just can’t get enough of the antics and controversy behind legendary Hip Hop producer Ye aka Kanye West, there’s a new documentary apparently in the works that will chronicle the walking reality show that is Yeezus.

According to Variety, “Abacus Media Rights has pre-sold a documentary feature with the working title ‘We Need to Talk About Kanye’ to several territories.” The documentary was reportedly ordered by the BBC in February and is being produced by filmmaker Jeremy Lee, who said the film will cover Ye’s career, his life, his ever-increasing problematicness, and his run for the U.S. presidency in 2024.

And apparently, this thing has already been ordered by networks across the globe (or at least across Europe).

From Variety:

A number of high-profile broadcasters and platforms have already acquired the film, which is fronted by the investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, including Foxtel in Australia, NPO in the Netherlands, TV4 in Sweden and Finland, NRK in Norway, TV2 in Denmark, and VRT in Flemish Belgium.

Unfolding against the backdrop of Ye’s controversial campaign to run as a candidate in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, and at a time when his behavior has sparked outrage and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture, this one-off documentary follows Azhar as he attempts to understand the complex journey that led Ye to become one of the most famous and creatively successful artists of his generation, and, more recently, to condemnation and notoriety.

Leading indie Forest is producing “We Need to Talk About Kanye” for BBC Music. It will air in the U.K. on BBC Two later this year. Executive producers are Catey Sexton and Jez Lee. The producer is Laura Kaye, with Stefan Mattison as producer/director.

If nothing else, this documentary is bound to be interesting, and as entertaining (and possibly as cringeworthy) as its world-famous subject. A Kanye doc is likely to be a lot of things, but boring isn’t one.

So, will y’all be tuning in, or nah?

