HHW Gaming: Agents Will Fight On With Year 5 of Content In ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’

Happy Division Day. Ubisoft is celebrating by giving long-time The Division players what they want, more content for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2 was released in 2019 and is still pushing on four years later. During Ubisoft’s Division Day live stream, fans were treated to a look at the upcoming roadmap The Division 2’s Year 5 of content.

Year 5 of Division 2 will kick off in June, but players won’t have to wait that long to try some new content. Beginning April 21, players can sign up to participate in a public PC test server for the new mode Descent.

From April 25 to May 9, players who log in during that time will also get the Resident Evil Leon Kennedy RPD outfit.

A Full Breakdown of Year 5’s Seasons

Broken Wings (June): This new season brings a new twist on Manhunts and introduces a new game mode titled Descent, a rogue-lite mode available for free to all Division 2 players when Year 5 begins. Players will also see the continuation of a multi-season rebuild of the Castle Settlement that will bring the devastated landmark back to life with a renewed purpose. As a part of the premium pass for Season One: Broken Wings, players will be able to unlock pieces of a Splinter Cell-themed outfit to help Fifth Freedom their way throughout DC and NYC.

Puppeteers: A challenging new Incursion will take Agents on a venture out to the Meret Estate for another confrontation with the Cleaners.

Vanguard: Agents will go back to New York City for the holidays and discover new revelations about Aaron Keener and his Rogues.

Black Diamond: New story DLC will be available that adds new zones, new main missions, and a whole new endgame structure.

Ubisoft says each of the four seasons will continue introducing Manhunts, Leagues, and Events. Players must own the Warlords of New York expansion to have access to the new content. Descent mode will be available to all Division 2 players.

You can watch the full stream below.

Photo: Ubisoft / Tom Clancy’s The Division 2