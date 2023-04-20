E-40 “Front Row 40,” Spottie WiFi ft. Jim Jones “Buy The Dips” & More | Daily Visuals 4.20.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few days ago E-40 was the talk of the internet when he was escorted out of the Sacramento Kings arena due to what is now being called a “misunderstanding,” but best believe he’ll soon be there again if his latest video is any indication of his future plans.

Dropping off his latest visuals to “Front Row 40,” the Hip-Hop legend created an entire song and video showcasing his love for purchasing front-row tickets to sporting events and uses a collage of video snippets showing just how he shines whenever he sits courtside with his better-half and/or his peoples. Put some respeck on that man’s name.

Elsewhere Spottie WiFi and Jim Jones get in on the cryptocurrency trend and in their clip for “Buy The Dip,” the two rappers talk about their experiences in the world of decentralized money while using a CGI backdrop consisting of Bored Ape NFTs, Bitcoin images and UFO’s?! Whatever works we guess.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Juicy J, Kash Doll and DJ Drama, and more.

E-40 – “FRONT ROW 40”

SPOTTIE WIFI FT. JIM JONES – “BUY THE DIPS”

JUICY J – “DIFFERENT TYPE OF TIME”

KASH DOLL & DJ DRAMA – “INTRO”

NINES – “TONY SOPRANO 2”

WOO DA SAVAGE – “BADDEST IN DA SCHOOL”

COMPTON, AV, STEELZ & AD – “MILLIONS”

BLANCO – “LONDIS”