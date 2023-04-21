More Alleged Abuse Victims of Jonathan Majors Come Forward

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The issues mount for Jonathan Majors as it’s been revealed that other victims alleging that he abused them have come forward with their claims.

According to reports, there are multiple victims who have come forward and contacted the Manhattan district attorney’s office, resulting in their cooperation with the investigation into the Creed III actor. Majors is set to appear in court on May 8th for a hearing related to his arrest on March 25th in the Chelsea neighborhood on multiple charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment. The D.A.’s office has refused requests for comment.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement released to the press after the news broke. The news comes after the 33-year-old actor was dropped by his management firm, Management 360, and public relations group The Lede Company earlier this week leaving WME left representing him along with Andrew Bourke, his crisis publicist, and Chaudhry’s husband.

Another element to the March 25th incident ties in with Majors’ prominent role as the supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as the victim apparently also worked on the movie. Disney has not offered any comment up to this point. Majors has already filmed for the second season of the Disney Plus series Loki and is signed for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty slated to be released in 2025.

While his Disney roles seem safe for now, Majors has experienced some tough losses as the U.S. Army removed him as the face of their new campaign last month. The Dallas area native was also removed from being featured in a campaign by Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers set to launch on Friday (April 21st). In addition, the actor and fashion house Valentino “mutually agreed” that he would not attend the Met Gala, and he has also stepped down from the Sidney Poitier Initiative for emerging filmmakers and from the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute. Executive director Jeffrey Sharp relayed the news to members of the latter group on Wednesday (April 19th).

Photo: Getty