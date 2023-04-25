KRS-One To Launch Hip-Hop Initiative at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

KRS-One is taking it back to where Hip-Hop began, launching a new initiative based in the Bronx apartment building where the art form was created.

According to reports, the Hip-Hop icon is moving into 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, the apartment building in the Morris Heights neighborhood of the Bronx where DJ Kool Herc and his sister, Cindy Campbell threw the Back To School Jam on Aug. 11, 1973. The Boogie Down Productions founder has also launched birthplaceofhiphop.nyc, an initiative composed of several community-based programs that focus on the genre of Hip-Hop and its past and present expressions.

“The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is a global movement that speaks to the grit, voice, and power of how it came to be in the first place – we used our voices when they tried to silence us,” KRS said in a press release. “We used our creativity when they tried to stifle us. We created the culture because we wanted to stand out and stand up for our artistry. Hip-Hop is the people’s movement. I am excited to showcase this to the world in the space where it all began at 1520 Sedgwick in the Community Center. It feels right to be here, where it all began.”

A press conference has been set for Tuesday (April 25th) where the rapper and educator will be joined by tenants of the building, community leaders, and the owners of 1520 Sedgwick to announce their plans to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop on August 11th. A logo contest for the anniversary celebration will also be announced at the press conference, with judges from among the pioneers of the genre to be named at the event.

“I’m especially excited about this global logo contest, we’re calling all creatives, designers, and graffiti artists to show us their best representation of what hip-hop is,” KRS-One said of the competition. As hip-hop marks this historic milestone, we look to this generation of hip-hop creatives, designers, and enthusiasts to create the official logo of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.”