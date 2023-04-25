HHW Gaming: Bryceent The Latest Big Name To Join Gaming & Lifestyle Organization XSET

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The XSET family continues to grow.

Bryce “Brycent” Johnson is the latest talent to rep the set. Johnson and the gaming and lifestyle organization announced the news a few days back.

“This gaming journey has been a blessing, and today I get to take it a step further. I’ve signed to @XSET as their first web3 gamer!” he begins in the caption of his Instagram post. “This would not have been possible without @thisisdglove probably the one person whose believed in me throughout and at times more than I believe in myself. I’m THANKFUL for you Glove, as well as the entire @vaynersports team! We have a long road ahead, let’s become the impossible and finally Rep the Set!”

Brycent joins the likes of professional Street Fighter V player IDOM, musicians Tee Grizzley and Ozuna, NFL running back Ezekiel Elliott, BMX rider Nigel Sylvester, and on-air gaming host and XSET co-owner Erin Ashley Simon just to name a few.

The Boston-based organization also boasts backings from Yung Money, rapper Lil Wayne’s label. Swae Lee, Ozuna, and Tee Grizzley are also backers of the org that officially found its way into the Web3 gaming ecosystem by signing Brycent in a first-of-its-kind deal.

XSET Is Making Major Moves

The move comes after XSET recently acquired the Queens Gaming Collective, an organization created in 2020 to promote and provide women in gaming with opportunities.

“As XSET is already a globally recognized gaming lifestyle brand, it’s important that we work alongside those who share our vision of ensuring diversity and inclusion in gaming,” said Greg Selkoe, CEO and co-founder of XSET said. “We’re excited to bring them into XSET to work together to create new opportunities, revenue streams, merchandise, and anything else to help support The Queens.”

XSET continues to make major moves, and we love to see it.

—

Photo: XSET / Bryce “Brycent” Johnson