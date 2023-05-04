BRIC Announces Full 2023 Celebrate Brooklyn! Concert Lineup

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The longest-running free performing arts Celebrate Brooklyn! festival unveiled its lineup of artists for the summer and a special celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

On Wednesday (May 3), BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn and the Prospect Park Alliance announced their full lineup for their 45th season of concerts. Each of the free shows (with a few benefit concerts) will be held at the historic Lena Horne Bandshell in the borough’s venerated park. Featured artists that will be performing at Celebrate Brooklyn! throughout this summer include Corinne Bailey Rae, Taj Mahal, Robert Glasper, NxWorries featuring Anderson .Paak and many more.

In addition, there will be a special two-day concert held in conjunction with BRIC celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. The lineup for that event has yet to be announced. Those interested can RSVP early at the concert series website.

“BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park is a beloved flagship event and a clear sign of summer for our community,” said Morgan Monaco, President of Prospect Park Alliance in a press release.

“Music and performing arts are what help keep us thriving in good times and in bad, and I’m grateful that the park serves as an important inspiration for artists of all kinds. The festival has brought a wide range of free music, performances, and family programming to Brooklyn’s Backyard and we look forward to coming together this season with the many diverse communities of Brooklyn.”

“BRIC is about community, art, and culture and there is no greater example of that than BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!,” said BRIC President Wes Jackson in the same press statement. “For 45 years our team has brought free and affordable programming to Prospect Park, and low-cost media education to the people of Brooklyn. We’re honored to serve our neighborhoods in this way every summer, and we look forward to 45 more years at the Bandshell and beyond. Thank you to our friends and partners at the Prospect Park Alliance and the Parks Department. I’ll see you out there.”

For those seeking to RSVP for the free shows and purchase tickets for the benefit concerts, the Celebrate Brooklyn! website is now up and running.