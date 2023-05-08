Subscribe
News

Cue The Thoughts & Prayers: Gunman Kills 8 Including Children At Texas Outlet Mall

The gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, was shot and killed on the scene.

Published on May 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Eight Dead After Shooting At Outlet Mall In Texas

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

A gunman opened fire on innocent shoppers at an outlet mall outside of Dallas, Texas, marking another horrific mass shooting in the state.

According to reports, on Saturday (May 6), a gunman dressed in black exited a silver car in a parking lot at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center. The outlet is in the suburb of Allen, 25 miles north of Dallas.

He began firing at people on the sidewalk at approximately 3:30 p.m. Social media videos captured shoppers fleeing for their lives as the shooting began. The gunman, Mauricio Garcia, was soon shot and killed by a local police officer who responded to the scene on another call and spotted the shooter.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said that seven people, including Garcia, were declared dead at the scene and two more died at the hospital. Three others were undergoing critical surgery that evening, with four in stable condition.

A source said that the ages of those injured ranged from 5 to 61. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday (May 7) that unspecified children were killed. He went on to demand action from Congress on bills requiring universal background checks and other gun control measures.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Garcia as the shooter on Sunday. They noted that the 33-year-old was a resident of Dallas.

Two law enforcement officials did state that he had expressed white supremacist ideology in the past, noting that he wore a patch that read “rdws” or “right-wing death squad,” which is favored by the far-right. However, they stopped short of saying the shooting was an act of domestic terrorism.

The Allen shooting marks a disturbing week of mass shooting incidents across the country. It comes days before the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott said he communicated with Allen Mayor Ken Funk and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to offer “full support.”

Representative Keith Self, a Republican who represents the area, told CNN that critics who knock the commonplace GOP response of “thoughts and prayers” in the wake of these mass shootings don’t believe in almighty God, who is absolutely in control of our lives.”

Texas Democratic Senator Roland Gutierrez tweeted on Saturday after an appearance on MSNBC: “There is a special place in hell for people who watch all this happen and choose to do nothing. #bloodontheirhands

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Dallas fatal shooting texas

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
15 itemsHollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed

05.06.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close