Busta Rhymes Surprises Janet Jackson At Her MSG Concert

Janet Jackson received a lovely surprise from Busta Rhymes in the form of flowers and a heartfelt tribute during her New York concert.

On Tuesday night (May 9), the superstar was performing on her Together Again tour before the sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden. As the opening notes of “What’s It Gonna Be?” began to play, the “Gimme Some More” rapper stepped onto the stage to perform the hit track from his Extinction Level Event album released in 1999.

The moment was even more special as Busta began a moving speech to Jackson while someone delivered a bouquet of flowers he brought for her. “I don’t want to disrupt the programming too much, but I brought some gifts for you, queen,” he said. “We’re going to give you your flowers. I’m going to give you your bouquet while you can smell them.”

He shared the story of how they got to collaborate with each other. “In 1998 … I’m on the Belt Parkway going from Long Island to Manhattan,” he said. “I’m listening to Janet Jackson do an interview … Angie Martinez asked her, ‘What rapper have you never worked with before that you would like to work with?’ She said, Busta Rhymes. Excuse my language,” he added, “but I almost crashed my fucking car.”

“What’s It Gonna Be” would earn a Grammy nomination and Busta told the crowd that it was “the most expensive hip-hop video ever made.” (The cost of the video, directed by Hype Williams, is estimated at $2 million.) “You finally made a dream come true for me, queen,” he told Jackson. “I waited 25 years to be able to share this stage with you and perform this song. And I am so grateful that I’m fighting tears of joy right now. I just want you to know that I love you so much.”

Busta Rhymes also had a cake brought onstage by a stagehand and directed the crowd to shout “Happy Birthday” to the singer, who turns 57 next week. He also paid homage to her as a mother. “This is one of the most beautiful, most gorgeous, one of the most incredible souls as a mother walking the face of the earth,” he told the exuberant audience. “Please make some noise in advance for the beautiful Janet Jackson for Mother’s Day.”