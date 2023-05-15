E-40 Gets Honorary Doctorate From Gambling State University

Look out Dr. Dre, there’s a new Hip-Hop doctor out in the West Coast, and he’s got the degree to prove it.
According to TMZ, E-40 can now call himself Dr. Fonzarelli. The Hip-Hop legend was blessed with an honorary doctorate degree by Grambling State University Friday (May 12). Having attended the school as an undergrad back in the 1980’s, E-40 made the most of his moment and during the commencement ceremony in Louisiana, gave the graduating class some gems like a true OG and kept it moving onto his next hustle.
TMZ reports:
As we reported, earlier this year he donated $100K to the HBCU’s music department to help install a recording studio so students could follow their dreams as he did. GSU surprised him by naming it the Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording studio.
For those who don’t know, 40 was a Grambling Tiger in 1986 … before he became the hip hop mogul we know today.
Whether he takes the degree and opens up a private practice is anyone’s guess, but best believe if he did he’d have a gang of fans looking to be diagnosed by Dr. E-Bonics. We know we would. Of course we’d get a second opinion right after, but still.
What do y’all think about Dr. Charlie Hustle’s latest accomplishment? Let us know in the comments section below.
-
Lil Meech & Summer Walker Seemingly Go Public, Celina Powell Hops In The Clout Chasing Chat
-
Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Baes & Baddies: Welcome Back To The Ridiculously Thick Do-It-All Queen Persephanii
-
Twitter Loses It After Kevin Gates Posts Live Birth Video
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
12 Famous Lesbians Who Married Men, Too
-
Janelle Monáe Has The Internet Parched Over Sultry "Lipstick Lover" Video