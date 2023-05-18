GloRilla “Embarrassed” By Her High School Photo Used As Ja Morant Meme

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As many on social media made light of the latest incident featuring Ja Morant and guns, one meme proved to be a haunting throwback for GloRilla.

The Memphis Grizzlies star guard is embroiled in another controversial incident involving a firearm, this time through a viral video that was uploaded online featuring him flashing a gun in a car with an unidentified friend. The reaction online sparked a wave of memes criticizing but mostly clowning Morant, with one meme of a young girl holding a large gun that read, “Ja Morant every month.” It turned out that the young lady in the photo was GloRilla. She got wind of the meme circulating and quote tweeted it with a couple of laughing emojis. “I was a menace in high school,” she wrote. “I’m so embarrassed.” The Memphis native didn’t offer anything further.

The new Morant video comes weeks after he was suspended for eight games towards the end of the regular season by the Grizzlies after a video of him flashing a firearm in a gentlemen’s club in Denver, Colorado captured from his Instagram Stories went viral. The latest situation has already seen possible heavy repercussions being floated, as National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about it on Tuesday at the NBA Draft Lottery. “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend — that video. Now, we’re in the process of investigating it,” he said.

Morant released a statement Tuesday (May 16), which was relayed by Adrian Wojnarowski via Twitter: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Wojnarowski has previously reported that the league could hand down a stiffer suspension.

As for GloRilla, she’s currently building off of the success of her Grammy Award-nominated track “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and being the headliner for the Anyways, Life’s Great tour this past spring. Signed to fellow Memphis artist Yo Gotti’s CMG label, the 23-year-old is also expected to perform at the Austin City Limits Festival later in the year.