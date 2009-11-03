Charlamagne Tha God Given the Pink Slip

Shortly after interviewing Beanie Sigel and getting clarity to the shots thrown on the track “Average Cat (What You Talking About),” Charlamagne Tha God was in store for yet another unexpected surprise.

A pink slip.

Monday, Tha God was fired from The Beat. Originally beside Wendy Williams as a co-host for her show, he made the move to the station in April 2008. His show ran from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

On Friday, radio station 100.3 the Beat, let go personalities such as Kiki the First Lady, DJ AJ and Dwight Stone as the station was making the choice to change its format. Obviously, their history wasn’t enough to allow them to ride out with the transition.

Confirming the news through Twitter, the radio personality seemed to not really have any qualms with the station and their decision to move in a different direction even if he wasn’t included.

Cthagod #cthagodgotfired cause 100.3 The Beat said they want to move in a different direction. God bless them. Thanks for the past 6 months.

He also sent out a salute to listeners in the Philadelphia area. Charlamagne added that it’s funny with the timing and how Wendy had to take the L when Diddy had her taken from Hot 97 after she exercised her right to dig into Combs.

With that said, rumors are swirling that Jay-Z may have had a hand in him being fired after allowing Sigel to air out his dirty laundry. If the rumors hold any validity, Jay is setting himself up for failure as it relates to the fans.