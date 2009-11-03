Game To Release Four Mixtapes

The latest trend in Hip-Hop of bombarding the market with mixtapes continues. Game formerly, ‘The Game,” is announcing plans to release more than one mixtape in one day. Hurricane Game is one-upping Gucci Mane and Soulja Boy who both dropped three in October by releasing four.

Although his forthcoming R.E.D. album isn’t set to drop until December, singles from the album including “Krazy” featuring Gucci Mane, and “Big Money” produced by Cool & Dre hit the net last week.

Now according to his @Ihategame Twitter page, more of his music is set to drop.

Game’s upcoming mixtapes are Paint The Town RED with Nu Jerzey Devil, R.E.D’s October with DJ Drama, Redprint with DJ Haze and Redtape with DJ Kris Stylez.

He tweeted about them saying,

“FYI Look out for @JERZMUSIC ‘S Paint The Town RED mixtape @DjDrama’s ‘s R.E.D. October @DjHaze ‘s Redprint & @DJKrisStylez Red Tape. I got 4 mixtapes droppin in the next week!!! R.E.D. Yeah I said it!!! 4 mixtapes with all different music…me and @DJDrama goin in like it’s a mothaFawkin album. Hahaha R.E.D.”

I guarantee you, Game will not be the last person to release multiple mixtapes in one day. I wonder who’s next….