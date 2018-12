Be Your Own Boss Entertainment, the video crew that brought you the hilarious “Short Bus Shawty,” is back and this time the targets are Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa as they pay homage to their skinny jeans.

All I can say to this after watching is, “my balls hurt” too. LOL

Check the visual after the break. [More]

For old times sake, peep the one that started it all...