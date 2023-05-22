Belly ft. Rick Ross “C**caine Spoon,” Eladio Carrion ft. 50 Cent “Si Salimos” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to nose powder talk, a few artists in the Hip-Hop game come to mind as the standout lyricists to touch on said topic, so when Belly came up with the title for his track “C**caine Spoon,” he called on the biggest bawse of them all to help him out on the track.

Linking up with Rick Ross for the visuals to the aforementioned song, Belly and Rozay take to the road in the dead of night with a fugazi Marilyn Monroe who seems to be losing her mind as she laughs at the sight of a dumpster fire raging on. Get her an Uber home, b and don’t look back.

50 Cent meanwhile seems to be trying to get his foot in the door of the Latin Trap genre as he links up with Eladio Carrion for his clip to “Se Salimos.” In the black-and-white video 50 dons a Puerto Rico cap to show love to the Latino community while EC spits them barrio bars and reminds everyone that yes, they outside.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Juicy J, Star2, Lil Poppa and $tupid Young, and more.

BELLY FT. RICK ROSS – “C**CAINE SPOON”

ELADIO CARRION FT. 50 CENT – “SI SALIMOS”

M.O.P. FT. RASS KASS – “HOW THE BLOCK SOUND”

JUICY J – “GETTIN’”

STAR2, LIL POPPA & $TUPID YOUNG – “GANGSTAS”

KAYCYY – “ROLL THE DICE”

REMA – “CHARM”

YBN NAHMIR – “4 IN THE MORNING”

LIL SKIES – “BASE”