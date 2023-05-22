Cardi B Links up Beats By Dre To Help Introduce New Beats Studio Buds+

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Beats By Dre is best known for its over-the-head headphone models but is making a strong statement with its new Beats Studio Buds +, and Cardi B is helping to get the word out.

Last week, the now Apple-owned company linked up Cardi B to help unveil its new Beats Studio Buds +. The roughly 40-second spot features the artist showcasing Beats By Dre’s latest buds’ new features to the soundtrack of her hit record “Up.”

In the ad, Cardi B takes a phone call showcasing Beats Studio Buds +’s “clearer calls, thanks to 3x larger microphones, a powerful ANC, and a voice-targeting algorithm precisely filters background noise for crisp, precise call performance.

She takes a trip to the local bodega to show off the Studio Buds + exceptional “1.6x more active noise canceling technology” and Transparency Mode that “blends your listening experience with the world around you.” External microphones capture ambient noise and mix it with your music so you can be aware of your surroundings when needed.

Beats say the Beats Studio Buds + Transparency Mode is now 2x’s better.

The Bronx native then hits the studio session showcasing the signature bass-knocking sound that is “more powerful” in the new buds. It also has spatial audio to provide wearers with an immersive listening experience.

Other Features

Regarding battery life, Beats claim its Beats Studio Buds + promises more music listening and less charging thanks to 36 hours of total listening time provided by the pocket-size charging case.

The Beats Studio Buds + are available now for $169.99 and come in three colors, black and gold, ivory and transparent. You can pick up a pair right now by heading here.

Photo: Beats By Dre / Beats Studio Buds +