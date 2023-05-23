SNIPES Pro Breaking Tour To Embark On 12-City Cross Country Journey

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

SNIPES, the leading one-stop shop for fresh apparel and footwear, has long kept shoppers looking fly when it comes to the latest in streetwear fashion. SNIPES is now putting its support behind the Pro Breaking Tour, which just announced a 12-city nationwide tour featuring some of the best breaking dancers from around the world.

The Pro Breaking Tour is one of the leading breaking competitions, expanding its reach around the globe. Working with big sponsors in the past, the tour is excited to name SNIPES as a sponsor given the connection to street style and fashion.

The tour will make its first stop at Massive Monkees Day in Seattle, Wash on May 28. Most major markets will be included on this tour before it ends this fall in Los Angeles.

Beginning on May 27 during Memorial Day Weekend, preliminary competition battles will take place at Pier 62. The main event takes place on May 28 at the Neptune Theatre. The following day (May 29), Massive Monkees, one of Seattle’s most legendary breaking crews, will host a youth battle at Seattle Center followed by a community party and BBQ at Jefferson Park the same day.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Pro Breaking Tour,” Paula Barbosa, VP of Marketing for SNIPES, said in a statement. “Breaking is an essential part of our culture and the sneaker community. Our passion for style and self-expression aligns with the spirit of breaking. Our partnership is a natural fit, and we can’t wait to see what we will achieve together.”

“Breaking has always been an art form that reflects the diverse cultures and communities from which it originates,” Chris “Cros One” Wright from the Pro Breaking Tour, added in the statement. “We are excited to partner with Snipes to bring our events to even more fans across the country. Together, we will continue to elevate breaking to new heights.”

These days, Breaking is more than just a street dance art form that got its start in the early 1970s as part of Hip-Hop’s continuing evolution. Breaking will now be seen on the world stage in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a medal event, pushing the style of dance to heights never before achieved.

The tour dates are listed out below. Learn more about the events at this link or on the Pro Breaking Tour Instagram page.

· Massive Monkees Day – Seattle WA – May 28th

· Rock City – Los Angeles, CA – July 1st

· United Styles – Boston, MA – July 16th

· Deuces Wild – Atlanta, GA – August 19th

· Who Got the Props – Detroit, MI – September 2nd

· Philly Open – Philadelphia, PA – Sept 9th

· Bboy City – Austin, TX – Sept 23rd-24th

· Pro Breaking Tour Invitational – Miami, FL – TBA

· Pro Breaking Tour Open – New York, NY – Oct TBA

· Temple Rock – Miami, FL – October 21st-22nd

· Freestyle Session World Finals – Los Angeles, CA – November 11th-12th

Photo: Alberto Menendez / Getty