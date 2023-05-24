Janelle Monáe Covers Latest Issue Of Rolling Stone

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Janelle Monáe has been entertaining music fans for two decades and also expertly graced the small and big screen as an actor. Returning to their musical roots, Janelle Monáe discusses the journey of rediscovering pleasure on their terms and more in a new cover story for Rolling Stone.

Janelle Monáe, 37, turned heads with their sultry new video, “Lipstick Lover,” one of the singles for the upcoming album, The Age Of Pleasure, Monáe’s fourth studio album which follows 2018’s Dirty Computer.

The self-described “free-ass motherf*cker” had plenty to say about all the attention they’ve received of late for showing off their curves in bold fashion. According to the Rolling Stone chat, the new turn in expression has been a part of their journey for quite some time.

From Rolling Stone:

At 37, Janelle has reoriented her world around pleasure, trying to consciously enjoy herself, to quiet her mind, to party but also be present. “I think being an artist gets lonely,” Janelle tells me. “Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f*cking lifestyle.”

Monáe’s journey is described in grand detail, including her recent work in the Netflix film Knives Out and previous standout work on the screen in the biopic, Hidden Figures. The focus of the cover story is squarely put on The Age Of Pleasure and this current phase of beautiful boldness for Janelle Monáe. As with most things regarding the artist, there is always a broader meaning behind the expressions.

