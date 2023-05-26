Logic “Juice II,” Scar Lip ft. Snoop Dogg “This Is Cali” & More | Daily Visuals 5.26.23

Back in the day a rapper trying to get a record deal would give his left testicle to get a deal with Def Jam Records, but in 2023 things done changed and now rappers like Logic celebrate when they’re no longer under contract with major record labels.
Don’t believe us? Just peep the latest visual to Logic’s “Juice II” in which he kicked things off by informing his concsrt crowd that he’s no longer signed to Def Jam and proceeds to turn up with them in celebration of his newfound artistic freedom. With his popularity, Logic doesn’t need a major record label anymore.
Back on the Left Coast, Snoop Dogg gets back on his G sh*t and in the clip for Scar Lip’s “This Is Cali” reminds everyone why you might want to watch where you trek whenever you pay a visit to the city of angels.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from EST Gee, EKT 40, and more.
LOGIC – “JUICE II”
SCAR LIP FT. SNOOP DOGG – “THIS IS CALI”
EST GEE – “TURN THE STREETS UP
SNUPE BANDZ & PAPERROUTE WOO – “SUPER TRAP BROS.”
EKT 40 – “FIRST DAY OUT”
HOTBOY WES, D FLOWERS & YUNG RO – “BLOCK STARZ”
GLOSS UP – “PUT IT ON THE FLOOR”
TRACY T – “COLD SUMMER”
