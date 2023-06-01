Kanye West Sued By Photographer For Throwing Her Phone

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ye’s lawyers stay busy. Kanye West is being sued by the photographer whose phone he evidently grabbed and hurled back in January.

TMZ reports that Nichol Lechmanik is suing West for assault, battery and negligence.

In January, Ye got into a heated confrontation with paparazzi as he was driving away from his daughter North West’s basketball game, along with his new wife Bianca Censori. Apparently, Ye noticed he was being followed and stopped to confront the photographers.

Lechmanik wasn’t even the first photographer Ye argued with, but soon enough his attention turned to her.

Reports TMZ:

According to one of the photogs, Nichol Lechmanik, Ye was angrily confronting a different paparazzo, going through the man’s pockets … and she claims she feared the rapper might have had a weapon on him.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Lechmanik says she was terrified he would come after her next … and he did. Video shows Ye approaching her as she sat in the driver’s seat of her car, recording him with her phone and yelling, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that!”

Ye told her, “If I say stop, stop with your cameras.” Then he ripped her phone out of her hands and tossed it — she says it landed in oncoming traffic.

We are going to point out the whole scary Black man trope that’s being insinuated here, but Ye didn’t do himself any favors in that regard. And she thought Ye might have a weapon, really?

Regardless, the incident was caught on video, so expect a settlement. Although Ye was named a suspect in local law enforcement’s battery investigation—and despite a long history of beefing with photographers—he was never charged.