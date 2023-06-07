Nicki Minaj Sued Over Alleged Damage to Borrowed Jewelry

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A jewelry boutique isn’t happy with Nicki Minaj, to the point where they’ve filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly damaging jewelry that she borrowed.

According to reports, the Roseark jewelry store has filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson for damage to jewelry that was borrowed from the luxury establishment. The documents for the lawsuit show that Roseark sent invoices totaling $26,239.50 for the damage to two of the pieces, and they also allege that the items weren’t returned by a deadline stipulated in a contract.

According to the filing, Nelson had signed a contract with the West Hollywood jeweler to borrow some pieces for an upcoming public appearance. It would be a total of 66 pieces of jewelry that were borrowed. The terms of the contract required them to be returned after a week. Roseark claims that the pieces were returned late, with distinct and notable damage to a leaf ring and a pair of earrings. The store also claims their invoices haven’t been paid despite multiple requests.

The attorney for the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper, Jordan Siev, denied the allegations and claimed that all of the jewelry pieces were returned on time and claimed that the store only made the allegations after the store had the items for a period of time. “We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki,” Siev said. “This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”

The news comes a day after Nicki Minaj announced the date for the release of her fifth studio album. She shared the date through her Twitter account, writing: “10/20/23 The Album” with a CD emoji and an emoji of a red bow. There is no title for the album, but it will be the first on her own label, Heavy On It Records. She has also been busy with other projects, including an upcoming animated series produced by 50 Cent.