Nicki Minaj To Star In 50 Cent-Produced Animated Series

Nicki Minaj is teaming up with 50 Cent as the star and executive producer of a new animated series that he’s producing for Amazon.

According to reports, the “Anaconda” rapper will be the main star in Lady Danger, a new animated series that will make its debut on Amazon’s Freevee network. The series is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Alex de Campi. The series will be executive produced by 50 Cent through his G-Unit Film & TV company, as well as Minaj. He announced the news through his Instagram account on Wednesday (April 12th), writing: “What you doing today, we working @nickiminaj South Side you already know what it is…I don’t miss.” The news was also shared by Nicki Minaj through her social media accounts as well.

The series, set in the year 2075, follows a government field agent who stumbles upon a dangerous secret and winds up being left for dead by her team. She’s then resurrected as “an afro futuristic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention)” known as Lady Danger. She goes on to fight multiple villains endangering the Earth and its population while keeping her true identity a secret.

Starburns Industries is in charge of the animation, and the series will be written by Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson who are also executive producers. The others in that role in the series are Brian Sher, and Paul Young & Mike Griffin of Make Good Content. There are no other details released about the project as of yet.

This series is another in the realm of animation for Nicki Minaj, who previously voiced the character Suglite on Cartoon Network’s acclaimed series Steven Universe. She also had a role in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Ice Age: Continental Drift in addition to a guest spot on The Cleveland Show. As for 50 Cent, the news makes it another media project under his belt. In addition to his Power series which he developed at Starz under a previous deal as well as the BMF series, he’s also reportedly working on a new original series with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television entitled Vice City.