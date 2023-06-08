Jay-Z Wins $7.2M In Perfume Lawsuit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z’s lawyers are undoubtedly worth the investment. The Brooklyn rapper and mogul just received a cool $7.2 million to finally close the door on a Parlux Fragrances lawsuit, which he won back in early 2016.

In 2016, the “Politics As Usual” rapper was sued by Parlux for $20 million, which claimed that he failed to endorse the cologne. The company asserted Hova didn’t do enough to push his Gold Jay-Z fragrance, which launched in 2013.

But in 2021, after six years of litigation and a trial that lasted several weeks and even saw Jay-Z take the stand, a jury cleared the Brooklyn rapper and said that he did not breach his contract and most importantly not liable for the $67.6 million in damages that Parlux was seeking. At the time, he was denied the $6 million in unpaid royalties he was seeking in a countersuit. However, in early 2022, an appellate court determined that Parlux did owe Jay-Z $4.5 million in royalties. Then about six months later, on August 25, 2022, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled that the perfume company owed Jay-Z $6.78 million.

And now, TMZ Hip Hop reported that Parlux finally sent Jay-Z a check for $7,259,061.31 to Jay-Z’s team on Wednesday, June 7. The company filed an appeal for the original $6.8 million judgment, but it took yet another L in court last week. Thus they had to finally pay up, with interest.

Jigga wins, again.