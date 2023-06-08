Wendy Williams “Doing Her Best” After Entering Wellness Facility

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Media personality Wendy Williams has been confirmed to be undergoing treatment in a facility, and her manager defended her while being hopeful about her status.

According to ET Online, the former television host is currently undergoing treatment at a wellness facility. This was confirmed by her manager, Will Selby, Wednesday (June 7). “Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She’s taking it day by day,” he said of the star before addressing speculations by fans and media. “And that’s another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, ‘How’s she doing? Does anyone even care… I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus. Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?’ Why is that not the focus? Why isn’t that what we’re talking about on a daily basis?”

The news comes as her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, had previously refuted claims made in a report from the Daily Mail last month that Williams was briefly hospitalized in a New York medical facility. “I can confirm that Wendy is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported,” Zanotti stated at the time.

The 58-year-old’s manager said that she is intently focused on getting better as she deals with lymphedema and Graves’ Disease and has her focus on the future. “She’s only thinking about things that she wants to do in her life,” Selby expressed. “She’s only thinking about Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life, and the things that she wants to accomplish, and that’s our focus.”

He also took time out to address the concerns of Kevin Hunter Jr., Williams’ son that were presented in an interview published by the U.S. Sun Tuesday (June 6). Hunter claimed that he felt his mother’s team was taking financial advantage of her as she struggles with alcoholism. “Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what? I’m not here to brag, but I was doing just OK before Wendy came along and I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance,” Selby stated.