Cardi B & Lawyers Net $350K From Back Tattoo Lawsuit

A man who sued Cardi B over her use of his back tattoo on her album cover has agreed to pay out a huge amount in attorney’s fees after his loss in court.

On Monday (June 12), lawyers representing Kevin Brophy told a federal judge that he would end any further attempts to sue the superstar over allegations that she illegally photoshopped his back tattoo onto another model on the cover of her debut mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 in 2016. They also told the judge that Brophy would pay a staggering $350,000 in legal fees to her attorneys.

“The parties now have reached an agreement avoiding the necessity of Defendants’ motion for attorney’s fees and application to tax costs and Plaintiff’s New Trial Motion,” the filing read. Observers believe that the decision was made to prevent Cardi B’s legal team from filing a formal request demanding Brophy repay her fees, which she was entitled to after a judge ruled in her favor last October stating that he hadn’t proved any of his claims.

The initial lawsuit in 2017 was filed by Brophy, who claimed to have been “devastated, humiliated and embarrassed” by the cover. The cover shows Cardi B staring at the camera while taking a large swig from a beer while holding a man’s head between her spread legs as he appears to be performing oral sex on her. A freelance graphic designer had taken an online image of Brophy’s tattoo and superimposed it on the model’s back without Cardi B’s knowledge.

Brophy asked the judge to throw out the October decision, claiming that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper “engaged in theatrics” and had filed an intent to file a new lawsuit in January. The motion was set to be heard in July. The attorneys for Cardi B and Brophy declined to offer comment when contacted by the press.