The Gorillaz ft. James Murphy & Andre 3000 – “DoYaThing” [Video]

After dropping the audio for “DoYaThing,” we get the visual to accompany the track. The Gorillaz provide an animated version of their latest record which features Andre 3000 and James Murphy.

Photo: YouTube