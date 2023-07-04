Subscribe
Music

10 Songs To Celebrate (Black) Independence This July 4th

Published on July 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
NETHERLANDS-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-HIP HOP

Source: JESSE WENSING / Getty

Black people’s relationship with America has never been without struggle. But as with most things in life, the Black community has found a way to turn tragedy into triumph.

Hip-Hop has often been a vehicle for folks to celebrate their joys and acknowledge their losses. In light of Independence Day, check out these Hip-Hop hits that honor and encourage the peace and liberation that Black folks deserve.

“This Is America”- Childish Gambino

Gambino’s 2018 track highlights many of the complexities that come with being Black in America, while reminding folks to do what grandma said: “Get your money, black man.”

RELATED TAGS

4th Of July Beyonce Black In America Childish Gambino Independence Day Kendrick Lamar Lauryn Hil NAs Outkast

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
16 itemsBriana Brown

Tennessean Briana Brown Is A Blessing To Anyone’s Timeline

06.29.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close