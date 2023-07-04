10 Songs To Celebrate (Black) Independence This July 4th

Black people’s relationship with America has never been without struggle. But as with most things in life, the Black community has found a way to turn tragedy into triumph.
Hip-Hop has often been a vehicle for folks to celebrate their joys and acknowledge their losses. In light of Independence Day, check out these Hip-Hop hits that honor and encourage the peace and liberation that Black folks deserve.
“This Is America”- Childish Gambino
Gambino’s 2018 track highlights many of the complexities that come with being Black in America, while reminding folks to do what grandma said: “Get your money, black man.”
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
Jorja Smith Attacked By Internet Bozos For Having Grown Woman Curves
-
Candace Owens Trashes Juneteenth, Twitter Claps Back
-
Moriah Mills Issues Revenge Porn & Extortion Threats Against Zion Williamson, Twitter Calls Foul
-
Age Ain't Nothin' But A Number: Russell Simmons Defends Dating Teenage Kimora Lee
-
Tennessean Briana Brown Is A Blessing To Anyone's Timeline
-
Video Of Keith Murray Allegedly "On Drugs" Has Lord Jamar & Others Expressing Concern
-
Kendrick Lamar Buys Bootleg Air Jordan 12's & Wears Them Proudly