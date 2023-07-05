Wife Of MF DOOM Questions Care Husband Received In Leeds Hospital

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

MF DOOM remains one of the most influential rappers of his era and his passing in 2020 came as a shock to his legion of fans. The wife of the late rapper and producer is calling into question the care her husband received during his last days inside a hospital in Leeds.

Jasmin Thompson, the wife of MF DOOM, real name Dumile Daniel Thompson, recently issued statements during an inquest hearing Wakefield Coroner’s Court to establish a cause of death. Local outlet Leeds Live in England reports that Mrs. Thompson had some concerns over the care Mr. Thompson was receiving during his time in a Leeds facility. According to Mrs. Thompson, MF DOOM began having issues after taking prescribed medicine which then triggered a rare side effect.

Mrs. Thompson said that Mr. Thompson began taking ACE inhibitors to address high blood pressure concerns which in turn triggered a bout of angioedema, a condition that causes swelling, according to doctors. Mrs. Thompson said that after two doses of the medication, Mr. Thompson entered the emergency room department of St. James’ Hospital after the swelling became harder to manage.

As the outlet notes, Mrs. Thompson said that her husband was placed in a room that didn’t appear to be up to code, nor did it have the proper equipment to alert staff in case of a dire emergency. Mrs. Thompson said during the inquest hearing that Mr. Thompson phoned her to express that his condition was worsening which prompted her to use another phone to alert staff.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Mrs. Thompson, the mother of five of their children, couldn’t visit her husband at his bedside. During the hearing, she said the last time she saw her husband was on October 31, 2020, which is when she decided to shut down the respirator that was helping him breathe.

The inquest hearing is ongoing.

Photo: Peter Kramer / Getty