OneShotAce ft. Moneybagg Yo “Blocks,” BabyTron “Spider-Senses” & More | Daily Visuals 7.5.23

For the past few weeks Moneybagg Yo’s been on his grind dropping off new visuals on a consistent basis and though he doesn’t have one for his fans today, he’s found himself lending his talents to OneShotAce for his.

In OneShotAce’s clip to “Blocks,” Moneybagg and OSA link up outside of a crime scene where some dude got clapped up courtesy of an hitman who was disguised as an Amazon employee who gave the Prime member more bang for his buck than he expected. This is perfect reminder that if Amazon shows up at your door mad late, just let them leave the package on your doorstep, b.

BabyTron meanwhile looks to get his superhero on and in his clip to “Spidey-Senses,” finds himself bitten by a radioactive spider that gave him the ability to get, well, more lit? Wasn’t climbing on walls or shooting webs or nothing. Just kept rapping. He basically got bit by a spider for his video. Nothing more.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from B-Legit, Rylo Rodriguez featuring NoCap, and more.

