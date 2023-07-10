“Primetime” Deion Sanders Reunites With Nike For New Signature Line

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s about to be primetime again up at Nike headquarters. Word on the street is that OG NFL superstar, Deion Sanders is once again inking a deal with the Swoosh brand to launch a new line of merch that Dallas Cowboy fans will surely eat up with a spoon.

According to Nice Kicks, the NFL Hall of Famer and Nike have to come to terms on a new deal just years after the two went their separate ways. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can expect some more ’90s retro flavor from Nike in the form of the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max now that they’ve reunited with the man known as “Primetime.”

Nike Kicks reports:

Sanders and Nike shined in the golden era of sneakers with the Nike Air Diamond Turf line that kicked off in 1993 and lasted through his time in the ATL with the Falcons and Braves.

Primetime would join Under Armour in the 2010s and wasn’t part of Nike’s promo for the Diamond Turf retro in 2013.

Now, Sanders and the Swoosh will link up again with Coach Prime at the helm of Colorado’s football program, a Nike-sponsored school.

Primetime was spotted in the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max ’96 in April, sparking the conversations of a possible reunion. Ahead of the football season, the two parties will work together as Sanders rejoins the Nike family and will launch a new Prime logo for the upcoming retro line.

Y’all already know these will be a hot commodity among his day-one fans out in Dallas, San Francisco and any other city the sports legend took his talents to.

What do y’all think of Sanders and Nike doing business again? Will you be copping when his line drops? Let us know in the comments section below.